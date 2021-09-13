Huge water park and spa complex could be built in Glasgow

A huge water park and spa resort could be built near the Transport Museum in Glasgow.

Therapeutic mineral pools, warm water lagoons and botanical gardens could be part of the well being attraction from Therme Group, which is coming to Scotland.

The company is currently building an enormous leisure resort in Manchester featuring wave pools, slides and multi-sensorial saunas in a tropical setting.

Glasgow City Council is considering applying for funding to prepare a site for Therme Scotland to build on near the Transport Museum.

Therme did not reveal whether it would construct its health-driven complex in Glasgow but said it is definitely bidding to open a site in Scotland.

Stelian Iacob, CEO Therme Group UK, said: “In October 2020 Therme Group announced that it will be bringing its well being concept to Scotland. We are in discussions with stakeholders about our plans and will be announcing details in due course.”

The leisure boss explained more about what the relaxing destination would offer.

Mr Iacob said: “Therme’s urban oasis offers healthy activities and time to relax and unwind, with activities for children, adults and seniors. Therme combines water-based activities with fitness programming, attractions, well being therapies, botanics, food and nutrition and art and culture to create a unique experience.

“Driven by our vision of ‘wellbeing for all’, our facilities are always affordable and inclusive, suitable for everyone all year round.”

Therme Scotland’s site preparation is one of a list of projects that the council may request funding for from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. Other potential proposals include restoration of the People’s Palace and Gardens and a garden cap over the M8 among others.

The UK Government Levelling Up Fund has earmarked £432 million for Scotland – allowing local councils to bid for cash.

Glasgow City Council can submit seven bids.