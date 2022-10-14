Glasgow cab driver who crashed on dual carriageway keeps licence

A top rated cab driver who pulled out into a dual carriageway and collided with another vehicle while passengers were aboard has kept his licence.

Private hire driver Dil Agha Qazikhail was fined £260 and got four penalty points after he drove without due care and attention in Glasgow last July.

The 62-year-old’s agent told the licensing and regulatory committee on Wednesday that Mr Qazikhail had made the necessary checks before crossing the dual carriageway.

He said that as Mr Qazikhail exited another vehicle collided with his from the left. The agent described it as a “lapse of judgement” and a “mistake” and told councillors it was his client’s first road traffic accident in 10 years of driving.

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

The representative said: “He accepts this was his fault.”

Pointing out Mr Qazikhail’s reputation in the business, he said the dad was described as having a 4.94 rating as a driver – which is considered excellent.

Advertisement

Committee chair SNP councillor Alex Wilson asked if passengers were on board during the collision. The agent confirmed the driver and passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution after the incident.

Councillor Wilson asked what reassurance could be given to the committee that this won’t happen again.

The agent confirmed Mr Qazikhail is “more wary” and does “extra checks.”