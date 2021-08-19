Glasgow CEO takes on UK’s highest peaks for charity

A Glasgow CEO will climb the UK’s six highest peaks in four days to support children and families across Scotland at the end of this month.

What: Danny Vilela, CEO of new Glasgow business Nursery Story, will climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdon, Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to share his love of reading with young families by raising funds for charity Children 1st and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Why is he doing this: As a dad, Danny was inspired to co-found Nursery Story after seeing the issues there can be with communication between parents and nurseries. The company was set up just over a year ago to provide nursery management software to nurseries across the UK.

Through their work, Danny and the team at Nursery Story have seen the huge impact the pandemic has had on young families, practically and emotionally. Danny decided to take on a challenge to support children who could be missing out on opportunities if their families are struggling financially.

Helping the kids: Danny said: “Since the pandemic hit, it gave me time to take stock of what’s most important to me. Having this time at home with the family has been such a light through the horrible storm we have been experiencing through the past 18 months. It made me think of the families that are less fortunate than I am and how this must be affecting their children.

“I’ve always loved extreme sports and wanted to do something that would bring back that adrenaline rush I’ve missed for so long. I’m using my spontaneous side again and have teamed up with a charity to help children that need it most.

“I know how beneficial it is for children to grow up with books of their own and regular reading. Unfortunately, lots of children don’t get the opportunity, especially if they’re living in poverty. That’s why Nursery Story has partnered with Children 1st and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to share the love of reading.

“The knowledge that I’m helping others is hugely empowering. My kids won’t be able to do much fundraising on their own at this point, but if they see me being kind and considerate towards others, they’re more likely to be too.”

What do the charities do: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides free books every month to children from birth up to the age of five. Scottish Charity Children 1st has partnered with the Imagination Library to give books to children across Scotland who are currently missing out on the joy of stories.

Gary Kernahan, director of fundraising, Children 1st said: “The funds Danny raises through this incredible challenge will help share his love of reading with the next generation, and give young families the practical and emotional support they need to recover from the pandemic. Scaling the largest peaks in the UK back-to-back is no mean feat and we’ll be cheering Danny on every step of the way.”