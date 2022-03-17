Glasgow-based chicken restaurant chain Black Rooster Peri Peri is donating funds from every meal sold over two weeks to support people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

The charity initiative aims to raise at least £20,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine humanitarian appeal, which is providing immediate relief for Ukrainian refugees.

At least 3 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine and it is anticipated that up to 18 million will be impacted by the conflict.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How will it raise money?

Black Rooster, which began as a sole restaurant in Glasgow’s Duke Street and now has 17 branches across the UK, is donating £1.40 from every meal upgrade sold to sit-in and collection customers between Monday, March 14 and Monday, March 28, inclusive.

Money from every meal will go towards the Ukraine fund.

Kevin Bell, director and co-founder, Black Rooster, said: “The conflict in Ukraine has devastated the lives of millions of people and the damage is growing every day.

“Homes, schools, and hospitals are being destroyed and families are fleeing for their lives, many with literally just the clothes on their backs. Tragically, people have been injured and killed.

“As a business, we couldn’t stand by and watch without trying to do something to help those trying to escape.

“We hope all our customers will get behind us and show their support by upgrading to a meal when possible. Every £100 raised will feed two whole families for a month so by simply adding fries and a drink to their order our customers could make a real difference to people in need.”

All customers visiting Black Rooster restaurants will be asked if they wish to spend £2.40 on upgrading to a meal to support its Ukraine appeal with £1.40 – 60 per cent - going directly to the fundraising drive.

The business will announce the total collected at the end of this month with 100% of the amount raised being donated to the DEC Ukraine appeal.