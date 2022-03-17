Covid: 10 areas of Glasgow with the biggest rises in coronavirus cases

There has been another surge in Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.

The most recent information from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 8201 positive Covid-19 tests registered between March 7-13.

That is up from 5955 in the seven-day period before that.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the planned end to mandatory mask wearing in some indoor settings - such as shops and public transport - had been delayed.

Pic: John Devlin

It was hoped that all remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions would be lifted on Monday, however, in an update to the Scottish Parliament this week, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that mask wearing restrictions would remain in place.

This will be reviewed in two weeks time, and the First Minister hopes to end the restrictions at the beginning of April.

Covid hotspots in Glasgow

All but four Glasgow neighbourhoods are in the top bracket for Covid-19 case rates, having more than 800 cases for every 100,000 residents.

The other four - Carnwadric West, City Centre East, Springburn East and Cowlairs, and Cardonald South and East - each have between 400 and 799 cases per 100,000.

Here are the 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the most Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

10. Victoria Park - 1759 cases per 100,000 people

9. Carmunnock South - 1795 cases per 100,000 people

8. Drumry West - 1815 cases per 100,000 people

7. Yoker North - 1831 cases per 100,000 people

6. Langside - 1832 cases per 100,000 people

5. Greenfield - 1842 cases per 100,000 people

4. Carntyne - 1886 cases per 100,000 people

3. Springburn - 1972 cases per 100,000 people

2. Castlemilk - 1973 cases per 100,000 people