Glasgow Christmas lights switch on axed in favour of virtual event

There will be no Christmas lights switch on event this year.
Attendees would have been forced to show that they are double vaccinated, leading to concerns that this would take longer than the event itself, according to the Scottish Sun.
A virtual event will be held instead - although no date has been announced for this.
A spokesperson for Glasgow Loves Christmas, which organises the event, said: “Instead, more buildings in the city centre are being illuminated throughout December allowing everyone the chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Glasgow as much as they want, soaking up the vibrant culture, nightlife, entertainment and retail Glasgow has to offer and supporting businesses during the crucial festive period.”
The announcement comes after the annual Christmas market in George Square was also cancelled.