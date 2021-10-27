Glasgow’s George Square Christmas Market cancelled

The Christmas market at George Square has been cancelled due to organisers being unable to access the site.

Picture: Shutterstock

What’s happening? One of Glasgow’s Christmas markets won’t go ahead this year. Market Place Europe, who operate the markets across the UK, confirmed today that they won’t be running the George Square festivities after experiencing access difficulties to the site.

We reported earlier this month that Glasgow Life, who handle the festive events in the city on behalf of the council, had yet to set dates for the markets.

It is claimed that COP26 has been a major cause for the cancellation as Glasgow Life could not guarantee when Market Place Europe could access George Square.

A spokesperson for the organisation said to the Glasgow Times: “It was 100 per cent been cancelled. The reason is following COP26, the council couldn’t guarantee the accessibility to George Square because they don’t know how many people will stay behind.

“There could be activities going on that we don’t know about and we need to have 100 per cent access to the site.”

Will the St Enoch Christmas Market go ahead?

It looks like the Christmas market at St Enoch’s Square will be going ahead, from 21 November until 23 December. The George Square Market usually ran until 31 December and was a popular spot for viewing the Christmas tree and festive lights as well as shopping for gifts from the stalls.

Where is best to park for the Glasgow Christmas Market?

There are plenty of places to park in town at night but during the day it’s probably better to just get the underground, bus or train into the city centre to enjoy the full experience.

Should you still want to drive, the St Enoch car park is fairly priced and sits behind the centre itself and the Christmas Market in St Enoch Square.

What to expect from the Glasgow Christmas Market

Glasgow’s Continental Christmas Market bring the best of traders and stalls from all over Europe. At the St Enoch’s Square market, there will be seasonal chalet style stalls selling European food and drinks such as hog roast, gluhwein, bratwurst and crepes.