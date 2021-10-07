Glasgow cleansing depots ‘unfit for purpose’, claims union

Glasgow’s cleansing depots have been described as “unfit for purpose” by GMB, which has released pictures of the conditions workers face on a daily basis.

Pictures from one of the cleansing depots.

Concerns have been raised by staff and trade union members who say they are being treated like “second class citizens” in their workspace which the union said has “holes in the roof” and “water pouring into the canteen” at the Western and Queenslie depots.

The GMB says it is angry that world leaders attending COP26 will not witness the conditions that workers are sitting in.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has now confirmed £3.5 million has been allocated to upgrade cleansing depots, with Queenslie next in line for a make over.

Chris Mitchell GMB convenor said: “Glasgow is preparing for COP26 with new signs, People Make Glasgow, a new electrical bin vehicle and money spent on the city with green spaces and bicycles lanes.

Pictures from the depots.

“But what shocks me is that the cleansing crisis is getting worse. The one thing world leaders will not see is the conditions the workforce are sitting in.

“There’s holes in the roof, water pouring into the canteens and the toilets are not fit for purpose. The money should have been spent on facilities but again the workforce are feeling if they are second class citizens but are asked to clean the city for COP26 this is so wrong in many ways.”

The GMB says it is not fair for the local authority to blame them for bringing down the city and that the photos and videos do not lie and demonstrate that Glasgow is facing a cleansing crisis.

In response to Glasgow City Council claiming the GMB missed meetings to discuss council policies when it comes to waste disposal and the trade union’s concerns about them, the GMB says they will not take part in discussions about COP26 because they are not hypocrites.

Mr Mitchell added: “It should not take a conference to clean the city – that should be standard practice all year round.

“Management has completely failed to look at the conditions of the depots which are not fit for purpose. They have a total disregard for health and safety of our workers

“Now the public must know the truth that the council has no respect for the workforce or the city but continue to blame the public for the fly tipping and the state of the city in general.

“Do you think higher management and the political parties that run the city would sit in conditions we are expected to? You do not see the city chambers looking like that.”

Glasgow City Council said it is currently undertaking a wholesale review of its cleansing depots and how they deliver services from them. This work will accompanied by significant investment.

A spokesman said: “In the meantime we have allocated £3.5m for upgrades to our depots with Easter Queenslie next in line for work.

“Maintenance is a standard feature of managing any property and as issues arise we seek to have them dealt with as quickly as possible.

“As ever the GMB struggles to get their facts straight in their desperate attempt to trash Glasgow’s reputation as we seek to recover from the impact of the covid pandemic.

“The facts are that cleansing budgets are being protected, extra staff are being recruited, investments are being made and policies put in place that will create a waste management system that’s fit for Glasgow in the 21st century.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, fly-tipping is against the law and those guilty of this environmental crime are liable to face enforcement action.”

Zero Waste Scotland has also said that while the waste management of Glasgow is the responsibility of the city council, they are on hand to provide support and assistance where needed.