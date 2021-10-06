Alan Partridge Live: When is Alan Partridge coming to Glasgow? How much are tickets?

Alan Partridge is coming to Glasgow in 2022. Pic: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images.
What is the show: Alan Partridge - comedy legend and Richard Madelely inspiration - will be touring the UK next year with his new show, Stratagem.
The legendary broadcaster will be coming to Glasgow with a message of hope. During the show, he will deliver a manifesto for a better tomorrow.
When is he coming to Glasgow: Good news for Alan Partridge fans - he will be doing not just one, but two shows at the SSE Hydro.
Thanks to popular demand, he’ll be performing on May 24 and 25, with doors opening at 6.30pm.
How much are tickets: Prices for tickets range from £40.95 to £63.65.
How do I book tickets: You can book tickets on the SSE Hydro website.
Where can I find more information: For more information about the show and the other venues he’ll be touring, visit the Alan Partridge website.