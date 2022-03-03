Glasgow weather update Thursday 3 March plus five-day forecast

On Friday, we can expect light showers in most of the region - Motherwell will be overcast with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 7 degrees Celsius.
Moving on to the weekend, on Saturday, we can thankfully look forward to some sunshine across all areas. Although, Motherwell showing chances of slight rain. Cumbernauld looks to sit in double figures at 10 degrees, with others sitting between 6 to 9 degrees.
5 day forecast: Sunday we can expect cloudy skies with no rain. As we look ahead of next week, Monday and Tuesday we can expect lovely sunshine again as well which is a great start to another week. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.