Glasgow weather update Thursday 3 March plus five-day forecast

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:03 pm

On Friday, we can expect light showers in most of the region - Motherwell will be overcast with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Moving on to the weekend, on Saturday, we can thankfully look forward to some sunshine across all areas. Although, Motherwell showing chances of slight rain. Cumbernauld looks to sit in double figures at 10 degrees, with others sitting between 6 to 9 degrees.

5 day forecast: Sunday we can expect cloudy skies with no rain. As we look ahead of next week, Monday and Tuesday we can expect lovely sunshine again as well which is a great start to another week. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.

GlasgowMotherwellTemperaturesCumbernauld