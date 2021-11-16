Glasgow council spends £6.8 million improving homes in need of repair

Just over £6.8 million has been spent improving Glasgow homes in need of repair and renovation across the city.

The local authority had previously secured a budget of £7.8 million in their private sector housing grant programme for 2022/21 to manage and maintain existing properties.

But due to Covid-19 restrictions on entering households the council’s disabled adaptions programme was severely affected, resulting in an under-spend of funds.

Around 64 per cent of homes in the city, roughly 194,000 homes, are in private ownership, of which around 58,500 are privately rented.

The council has previously highlighted its concern of the condition of the 9950 pre-1919 tenement buildings within the city which are made up of around 70,000 flats and 5,200 commercial premises.

Priority has been given to these tenements and in the case of major repairs, owners must meet the first £5000 of their share of costs.

Tenements in need of repair were then identified in Govanhill, Ibrox/ Cessnock and East Pollokshields, costing at least £250,000.

A number of pilot programmes are also being developed to upgrade existing homes with new technology that will help the city meet its net zero targets for 2030.

The city council will continue to focus on the Ibrox/Cessnock housing initiatives and tenement repairs. The local authority is also working with the Govan Housing Association to tackle disrepair and manage buildings in these conditions.

Homes in East Pollokshields will now become a new area of focus with a partnership approach being developed with Southside Housing Association to increase property management and maintenance.