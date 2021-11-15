The temperature in Glasgow will dip to below zero come the weekend but will the city see snow?

Weather experts say it is possible the United Kingdom could see as many as five days of snowfall between now and the end of November.

Tyler Ros from weather service, AccuWeather confirmed the most likely period of team that could potentially see snowfall.

“The threat for snow between November 17 and 22 looks to be around normal for the time of the year, which is any accumulating snow is likely to occur in the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland,” he said.

“We do have to watch a cold snap that appears to move into eastern Europe early next week.

“If this bleeds westward towards the UK (with the core of the cold remaining in eastern Europe), then the temperatures will be near to slightly below normal during this stretch,” he added.

Weather experts at WXCharts believe parts of Scotland, including Glasgow, could see temperatures drop to as low as -8°C between now and the weekend.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Tonight (Monday):

A dry and clear start to the evening but clouding over from Argyll southwards. Mainly dry except for the Isles where some rain might push in by dawn. Strengthening winds. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy with rain spreading east during the morning, persistent for a couple of hours. Some brighter weather spreading east during the afternoon but turning colder in strong blustery winds. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Sunny intervals and a few showers on Wednesday, feeling fresh. Turning milder with some rain on Thursday and Friday, then brightening up later. Breezy throughout.

UK long range weather forecast

Saturday 20 November - Monday 29 November

A cold and potentially cloudy and drizzly start to this period in the north, with some wintery showers following over high ground.

Winds will often be blowing between the west and north.

High pressure will often affect southern areas, bringing largely settled and dry conditions here, this possibly extending countrywide at times.

However, some spells of rain are likely to affect northern areas, accompanied by brisk winds.

There is likely a trend towards colder conditions later in the period, with a risk of wintry showers, mainly in the north.

Otherwise, temperatures are likely to be close to or just below average.

Under high pressure, frost and fog are likely overnight, with any fog slow to clear during the morning.

UK long range weather forecast

Tuesday November 30 - Tuesday December 14:

Conditions remaining similar during late November and early December, with the north-westerly flow dominating.

High pressure close by to the south and southwest will bring a good deal of dry and settled weather, where frost and fog is likely overnight, the fog often slow to clear in the morning.

The weather will be more changeable further north, with spells of rain, and occasional strong winds, this interspersed with sunshine and showers.