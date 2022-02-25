The latest additions to Gogglebox have been revealed - and it’s a couple from Glasgow.

Joe (25) and Roisin (23) are a couple who have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home in Glasgow, having moved in together at the beginning of lockdown.

Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with friends. Joe loves playing video games, pizza making and spending time with Roisin.