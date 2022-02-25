The Model Rail Scotland exhibition has opened at the SEC in Glasgow, running from today (Feb 25) until Sunday (Feb 27).
Among the exhibits included is an upside-down model railway, created by Jenny Kirk. Due to a surge in enthusiasm during lockdown, there are 10 new exhibitors.
Some of the models going on display include a replica of a Devon railway from the 1920s. International efforts included scale replicas of China, Sweden and America.
Mid-century northern England and many Scottish entries will also feature. Miniatures included the Guinness World Record's smallest model railway items.
Publicity manager Colin Rae, 46, said: "The whole hobby attracts a whole raft of people. It's an interesting demographic.
"A lot of people are interested as a child, we get a lot of people who take early retirement who take it up. "It's a very relaxing hobby. I find painting models very therapeutic."