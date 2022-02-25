Model railways including the smallest miniature train network in the world have gone on display in Glasgow.

The Model Rail Scotland exhibition has opened at the SEC in Glasgow, running from today (Feb 25) until Sunday (Feb 27).

Among the exhibits included is an upside-down model railway, created by Jenny Kirk. Due to a surge in enthusiasm during lockdown, there are 10 new exhibitors.

Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

Some of the models going on display include a replica of a Devon railway from the 1920s. International efforts included scale replicas of China, Sweden and America.

Mid-century northern England and many Scottish entries will also feature. Miniatures included the Guinness World Record's smallest model railway items.

Publicity manager Colin Rae, 46, said: "The whole hobby attracts a whole raft of people. It's an interesting demographic.