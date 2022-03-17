Glasgow dad wins new Jeep and £40,000 from BOTB

A Glasgow man had the surprise of a lifetime after scooping a top-of-the-range Jeep Wrangler with £40,000 in the back, thanks to online competitions company BOTB.

Lucky David Ralston was at home when BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up to tell him that he was the firm’s weekly Midweek Car Competition winner and the proud new owner of a £53,000 New Jeep Wrangler Overload.

The 42-year-old, who paid just £1.50 for his ticket to enter the weekly competition, recognised Christian as soon as he saw him.

‘Lost for words’

“I’ve watched the BOTB winner videos before and I always thought if I won I’d try and play it cool, but I’m completely lost for words,” David laughed. “I don’t have anything to say!”

The Jeep Wrangler boasts an i4 Turbo engine with 400 torque and 268bhp under the bonnet.

David Ralston with BOTB presenter Christian Williams.

“I’ve been playing BOTB for about two years now,” he added.

“I played for the Jeep because I wanted a big family car, a 4x4 which could go off-road, too. This is a dream come true!”

David, who delivers windscreens for a living, lives with his wife Jacqueline and their two children in Springboig.

Home improvements

The father-of-two was left even more shocked when Christian revealed £40,000 waiting for him in the back of the car. He said the money would go towards the house.

“There’s things we want to do around the house and garden so a lot of it will go towards that,” he explained. “And I’ll probably treat myself to a set of new golf clubs, too!”

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have bagged £20,000 in cash, a quad bike and holidays of a lifetime.