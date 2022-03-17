Glasgow one of the most expensive cities for a night out in the UK

The research by vaping business IndeJuice analysed data on the most populated areas in the UK on Expatistan to find where people can enjoy a night out at the lowest and most expensive cost.
The analysis was based on prices for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.
Where did Glasgow rank?
Glasgow ranked as the 9th most expensive city in the UK for a night out. It was not the only city in Scotland to make the top 10 - Edinburgh came fourth and Aberdeen came 10th.
The research found that the average cost of a pint of beer in Glasgow is £3.93, with the average cost of a cocktail £7.
The average price for a fast food combo was £5.56, while taxis were among the cheapest in the top 10, costing £16 for 5 miles on average.
The total average cost was found to be £32.49.
What was the most expensive city?
London was revealed to be the priciest city to enjoy a night out with an average total cost of £49.66, almost double that of a night out in Dundee.
London had the highest cost for every aspect of a night out apart from the cost of a fast-food meal. Cambridge is the most expensive city for a fast-food meal with an average cost of £7.
Oxford was the second most expensive city for a night out. It has the second highest taxi fare for an average five-mile journey, costing £24, only two pounds less than London, which could be attributed to the city’s status as a cycling city. The total cost for a cocktail and a pint in Oxford was found to be an average of £12.49.
The analysis revealed Brighton as the third most expensive city in the UK to have a night out, setting someone back by £37.12. Brighton had the third most expensive fast-food meal prices from the UK cities analysed, costing £5.96. The popular beach city also had the second highest beer price in the UK, totalling £5.16 per pint.
Where is the cheapest night out?
The study revealed that Dundee is the most affordable city for a night out, with an average cost of £25.35. In terms of drinks, Dundee offers low prices such as an average of £3.08 for a pint and £7 for a cocktail. After finishing their drinks, party-goers in Dundee only need to spend an average of £5.27 for a fast-food meal and then an average £10 taxi fare to get them home for the night.
The city of Cardiff came in second with the average cost of a night out for a resident being £27.33. The Welsh capital offers low prices on many aspects of a night out such as the average cost of a pint of beer being £3.43, the fourth most affordable in the UK. Cardiff also has the fourth most affordable taxi fare in the UK with an average trip of five miles totalling to £11.
Leeds topped the list for the cheapest fast-food meal at £4.82 whilst the city of Leicester provided the most affordable pint in the UK at only £3.03.
‘Fascinating insight’
Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from IndeJuice said: “As a result of the pandemic, the night-life industry has been hit hard with past restrictions, however as we return back to nightclubs and bars more regularly, this study offers a fascinating insight into the locations that offer the best deals.
“With the cost of a night out in London being almost double that of a night out in Dundee, party-goers in the capital will need plenty of money-saving savvy to have a good night that doesn’t drain their bank account.”