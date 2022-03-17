Glasgow one of the most expensive cities for a night out in the UK

Glasgow is one of the most expensive cities in the UK when it comes to night out, according to new research.

The research by vaping business IndeJuice analysed data on the most populated areas in the UK on Expatistan to find where people can enjoy a night out at the lowest and most expensive cost.

The analysis was based on prices for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.

Where did Glasgow rank?

Glasgow ranked as the 9th most expensive city in the UK for a night out. It was not the only city in Scotland to make the top 10 - Edinburgh came fourth and Aberdeen came 10th.

The research found that the average cost of a pint of beer in Glasgow is £3.93, with the average cost of a cocktail £7.

The average price for a fast food combo was £5.56, while taxis were among the cheapest in the top 10, costing £16 for 5 miles on average.

The total average cost was found to be £32.49.

What was the most expensive city?

London was revealed to be the priciest city to enjoy a night out with an average total cost of £49.66, almost double that of a night out in Dundee.

London had the highest cost for every aspect of a night out apart from the cost of a fast-food meal. Cambridge is the most expensive city for a fast-food meal with an average cost of £7.

Oxford was the second most expensive city for a night out. It has the second highest taxi fare for an average five-mile journey, costing £24, only two pounds less than London, which could be attributed to the city’s status as a cycling city. The total cost for a cocktail and a pint in Oxford was found to be an average of £12.49.

The analysis revealed Brighton as the third most expensive city in the UK to have a night out, setting someone back by £37.12. Brighton had the third most expensive fast-food meal prices from the UK cities analysed, costing £5.96. The popular beach city also had the second highest beer price in the UK, totalling £5.16 per pint.

Where is the cheapest night out?

The study revealed that Dundee is the most affordable city for a night out, with an average cost of £25.35. In terms of drinks, Dundee offers low prices such as an average of £3.08 for a pint and £7 for a cocktail. After finishing their drinks, party-goers in Dundee only need to spend an average of £5.27 for a fast-food meal and then an average £10 taxi fare to get them home for the night.

The city of Cardiff came in second with the average cost of a night out for a resident being £27.33. The Welsh capital offers low prices on many aspects of a night out such as the average cost of a pint of beer being £3.43, the fourth most affordable in the UK. Cardiff also has the fourth most affordable taxi fare in the UK with an average trip of five miles totalling to £11.

Leeds topped the list for the cheapest fast-food meal at £4.82 whilst the city of Leicester provided the most affordable pint in the UK at only £3.03.

‘Fascinating insight’

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from IndeJuice said: “As a result of the pandemic, the night-life industry has been hit hard with past restrictions, however as we return back to nightclubs and bars more regularly, this study offers a fascinating insight into the locations that offer the best deals.