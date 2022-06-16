Glasgow driving test centre ranked as the hardest in Scotland to get a pass

A Glasgow driving test centre has been ranked as the hardest in Scotland to get a pass.

Getting behind the wheel and learning how to drive is one of life’s many milestones and taking your driving test can be a nerve-racking experience, with lots of factors taken into account as to if you pass or fail.

With some test routes deemed trickier than others and the pandemic causing a huge backlog of driving tests, car lease comparison site Moneyshake looked at where the worst and best places to take a test are.

The study used the most recent data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to create a total driving test score for each test centre in Scotland using four factors: pass rate percentage, first time pass rate percentage, number of cancelled tests and the wait time for getting a practical driving test.

Another Glasgow area was ranked among the best.

Taking the bottom spot is the Shieldhall test centre, which is difficult to pass with a 42.72% pass rate, and a 38% first time pass rate across the 3,776 tests taken. The test centre also had 525 cancellations across the nine months analysed and at the time of looking, there were a 23-week wait for a driving test.

Following in second is the East Kilbride test centre - out of the 1,981 tests taken, they had a pass rate of 46.44% and a first time pass rate of 34.78%, as well as having cancelled 151 tests during the nine-month period. They also had had a 23-week wait for a driving test.

In third is the Bishopbriggs test centre, which out of the 2,560 tests taken scored a 49.77% pass rate, and 45.37% first time pass rate. The test centre also had 288 cancellations and at the time of looking, there were no driving tests available.