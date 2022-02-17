Glasgow East End residents call for community hall to be reopened

A petition has been launched in a bid to see a Glasgow East End community hall reopened.

Living Rent Glasgow and local residents want to see Wellpark Community Hall, which is used for youth groups, bingo nights and residents’ meetings, reopened.

The organisation wants Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) which operates the hall, to reopen it by May, to ensure that it is properly funded, and ensure that it is steered by local residents.

To put pressure on GHA, it is asking Glaswegians to support its petition.

What is Living Rent Glasgow saying?

Living Rent Glasgow posted: “GHA crank up the rent year on year, just to invest in unaffordable mid-market rent developments. Wellpark residents get left with nothing.

“Too long has rent been going up while services are cut! Too long have Wellpark residents been left without this vital place to socialise, exercise and get support.