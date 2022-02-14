Glasgow firefighters getting 30 calls a day about smoke alarms

A Glasgow fire chief says stations in the city have been receiving up to 30 calls a day from people asking about free interlinked fire alarms.

Station Commander Chris Firth said firefighters are fitting the newly required smoke detectors for free in homes where people are at high risk, but warned supplies are running low.

Mr Firth told the Anderston, City Yorkhill Area Partnership meeting on Thursday some people who were told they don’t qualify for the free alarms have phoned back the next day again – changing their story in an attempt to get a high risk rating.

The new fire alarm rules start next month.

The alarms normally cost about £220 if you fit them yourself – but more to get a tradesman to do it.

New rules

Legally since February 1 every home should have the new system.

It has caused panic and confusion among some residents and there has been criticism that the regulation was sprung on people.

Station commander Firth said: “We are fitting new interlinked smoke detectors free to owner occupied properties that are identified as having a high risk rating. But there has been an unprecedented demand.”

He said there has been “20 to 30 phone calls to every fire station in Glagsow per day” from people looking to have them fitted.

High risk

He said: “But we will only fit them if they are a high risk. There is a global supply chain issue. Our stocks are running low. We are still trying to source them. We have to focus on the most vulnerable in our communities to make sure we have stock left for people that are genuinely high risk.”

He added: “There is anecdotal evidence if people are not getting the risk rating they want they are phoning back the next day to change their answers to get them high risk.”

The Scottish government has said people will not be penalised if they need more time to install the alarms.

Every home must have one smoke alarm in the room used most, one in every hallway or landing and a heat alarm in the kitchen – all interlinked and placed on the ceiling.