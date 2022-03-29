Glasgow firm gives its own marathon man £2500 for Ukraine fundraiser

A Glasgow firm is giving its very own marathon man £2500 for the people of Ukraine for running two punishing races in a month.

Robert Peacock, a mechanical design engineer with Allied Vehicles , ran the Carlisle Half Marathon on March 13 and is set to run the Manchester Marathon this Sunday, April 3.

The £2500 sponsorship from the Allied Vehicles Charitable Trust will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Appeal for the millions of people who have been displaced by the Russian invasion.

‘Great cause’

Robert, who lives in Garthamlock, said: “Homes in Ukraine have been destroyed and water supplies, hospitals and schools have been hit.

“An appeal was launched by the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee to help the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict that urgently need food, water, shelter and medical care.

Robert Peacock is raising funds for DEC.

“The appeal will help people who have fled Ukraine, but also those who have been displaced to other parts of the country.

“I’m speechless at the generous donation to the Ukraine Appeal via my marathon. The money is going to a great cause.”

Robert added he was not fazed by the amount of training he must do to run two big races within a month.

“I’ve followed a 15-week plan, running five times a week,” he said. “I’ve been really strict with myself and only missed a few sessions due to a niggly hamstring injury I picked up in February.

“Since Christmas, I’ve run 50-70km plus most weeks ranging from 5km to 35km sessions.

“The sessions are quite varied which keeps it engaging ... I always have two rest days a week to recover.

“Running through the winter has been a challenge as I’ve had to deal with ice, snow and a lot of rain. I’ve forced myself out into the wind and rain but if it’s been too treacherous, I’ve used the treadmill in the gym.”

‘Huge level of commitment’