Glasgow has resettled more refugees than any part of Scotland since 2014

Glasgow has resettled more refugees than any other part of Scotland since 2014, figures have shown.

How many refugees have been resettled: Data from the Home Office shows Glasgow has resettled 521 refugees since 2014.

How does that compare with other parts of Scotland: Edinburgh has resettled 512 refugees - just nine fewer than Glasgow - with Dundee on 201 and Aberdeenshire on 198.

What about the rest of the UK: Glasgow comes fourth on the UK-wide list, behind Coventry on 725, Bradford on 635 and Birmingham on 546.

Welcome more: Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesperson for UN refugee agency UNHCR UK, said: “It’s been really heartening to see the groundswell of support across UK society for the Afghans in light of recent events.”