These are the items Glaswegians can donate to help Afghan refugees

Refuweegee has asked the public to donate packs to help welcome arriving refugees to the city.

What’s happening? Glasgow charity Refuweegee have confirmed refugees are already arriving from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power, and are urging the public to donate.

What items to donate: They are asking for Welcome Packs, which should include a bag, toiletries, non-perishable food, and warm clothing.

Other items include:

Non-perishable food

Toiletries

T-shirts, trainers and trackies for men

Tech items like mobile phones, laptops, tablets and chargers, including second hand ones

Board games

Jigsaws

Colouring books and pens

Toys that are clean, in full working order with all parts present

Adult rucksacks

Blankets

Pots and pans

​​Books for teenagers

Where to take donations: Donations can be dropped off at Refuweegee’s premises at 1 Cadogan Square.

Can I donate online? Yes, requested items can also be donated remotely, via Refuweegee’s wishlist on Amazon or their gift registry on Common Good.

They are also looking for donations of Children’s Packs with age-appropriate toys and books, school stationery, a toothbrush, a hat, scarf and gloves.

Refuweegee founder Selina Hales said: “Welcome packs are a way for the existing community to pass on a gesture of kindness to people that have just arrived in Scotland.

“They vary, each pack is bespoke and tailored for the individual that will be receiving them. We need them for teenagers, children and adults.”

To help the new arrivals feel welcome in Glasgow, they also recommend that those donating include a letter saying hello alongside a token of Scotland.

Hales said: “The words of support make the biggest difference to how welcome someone feels”.

Refuweegee delivers more than 150 welcome and essentials packs every week.

Find out more about donations on the Refuweegee website.