Glasgow homeowners wanted as Changing Rooms returns to TV

Whether your bedroom is bland, living room lacklustre, dining room dull or office space overcrowded, the creators of Changing Rooms want to hear from you.
Would you love to give your neighbours and friends the ultimate makeover?
The series will be packed full of interior design tips and DIY suggestions to add ingenious design solutions to unloved corners of our homes.
How do I apply?
If interested in this free makeover, apply on shortaudition.com/ChangingRooms-S2 .
Fill in the application form in as much detail as possible and record a three minute video all about yourself, the room you want made over and who you want to swap homes with. They must live 5 minutes' walk away.