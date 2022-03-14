Glasgow homeowners wanted as Changing Rooms returns to TV

Channel 4 is bringing back classic TV show Changing Rooms - and Glaswegians are being urged to apply.

Whether your bedroom is bland, living room lacklustre, dining room dull or office space overcrowded, the creators of Changing Rooms want to hear from you.

Would you love to give your neighbours and friends the ultimate makeover?

You can apply to be on Changing Rooms.

The series will be packed full of interior design tips and DIY suggestions to add ingenious design solutions to unloved corners of our homes.

How do I apply?

If interested in this free makeover, apply on shortaudition.com/ChangingRooms-S2 .