Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Subway, at 1103 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 11.
And Wee China Chinese Takeaway, at 1106 Cathcart Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 11.
It means that of Glasgow's 723 takeaways with ratings, 598 (83%) have pass ratings and 125 (17%) require improvement.