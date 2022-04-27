Glasgow hospital helps get urgent medical supplies to Ukraine

A Glasgow hospital has helped get more than 110 tonnes of urgent medical supplies to Ukraine.

A Ukrainian doctor practicing in the UK, Sergey Tadtayev, a consultant urologist surgeon, has teamed with his hospital operator, Circle Health Group and Ross Hall Hospital to deliver more the urgent supplies.

In response to direct requests from Ukrainian doctors, Ross Hall Hospital has worked with the Ukrainian doctors’ union (Ukraine Medical Association) and the British Red Cross to identify needs in war-hit hospitals, whilst Sergey has galvanised his Circle colleagues to gather 10-truck loads including 200 pallets of vital kit and medical supplies from across the group’s national network of 53 hospitals.

Ventilators, crutches, walking frames, respiratory masks, scrubs, bandages, wound kits, operating tables and other medical supplies have been stock-piled from Circle hospitals across the country and delivered directly to the doors of five hospitals covering north, south, east and west Ukraine. Upon receipt of the urgent supplies, the hospitals distribute a portion to local community hospitals in a hub and spoke model.

A team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine have made the journey on a weekly basis since March 15 to deliver urgent supplies, navigating their way through war-torn regions and areas of conflict to reach the hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykoliav, Odessa and Lviv. Circle Health Group has committed to continue the weekly delivery programme for as long as the supplies are required.

The latest delivery, which departed the UK on April 13 and arrived at a Kharkiv hospitals on Easter Sunday, contained £185,500 of medical equipment loaded on 35 pallets, including 5 ventilators, an operating table, patient monitors, suction tubing and chest drainage sets and sterile gowns.

At Ross Hall, staff and doctors organised a fundraising day in support of Ukraine. Events ranged from a raffle, wet sponge throwing, bake sale and a staff car wash. In total across all the day’s events £3,219 was raised.

The money raised went towards Circle Health Group’s target of raising £1 million for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Sergey’s appeal and Ross Hall’s efforts have received an extraordinary response from colleagues, with around £1.4m worth of medical supplies and funds donated by Circle Health Group hospitals, staff and suppliers to date.

Circle Health Group suppliers and partners have also risen to the challenge, with large donations from suppliers including Medical properties Trust, Rocialle Healthcare, GBUK Group, Intersurgical, Timesco, Chemence, Bunzl, Healthcare Supplies and Supply Chain Solutions, Purple Surgical, RB Medical, June Medical, Toffeln and Cantel.

Dr. Sergey Tadtayev said: “My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home who are fighting heroically to care for the sick and wounded – even as the bombs continue to fall. Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies because transport and manufacturing have been so badly disrupted, so I knew I had to do something to help.

“Moving 100+ tonnes of medical supplies between hospitals separated by thousands of miles and several borders has been an incredible team effort, and I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of my colleagues at Circle Health Group. They are moving heaven and earth to get help to those who really need it on the frontline, and I am humbled by the solidarity and support for my homeland.”

Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health Group, said: “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of people across the country who have contributed to this effort, from staff to partners and suppliers, and the brave drivers who have put themselves at considerable personal risk.