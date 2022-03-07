Food hygiene ratings handed to 94 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 94 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 51 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Indian Times at 10 Littlehill Street, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: Jellyhill at 195 Hyndland Road, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: Mmm...Delicious at 933 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: The Hyndland Cafe at 96 Clarence Drive, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: Ashoka Finnieston at 1284 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Battlefield Rest at 55 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Classy Snax at Unit 25, 42 Dalsetter Avenue, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: I Cafe at 250 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: I Cafe at 72 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Osteria Del Tempo Perso at Storey Ground, 17 John Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Wagamama at 97 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: McDonalds at 1841 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on February 25

• Pass: McDonalds at 1200 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on February 25

• Pass: Blue Lagoon at 208 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: Lauras Coffee Shop at 15 Busby Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: Windows Restaurant at 46 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on February 22

• Pass: McDonalds at 101 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on February 21

• Pass: Cafe Euro at 549 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on February 18

• Pass: 1051 GWR at 1051 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on February 17

• Pass: Allium Catering at 7 Aros Drive, Glasgow; rated on February 16

• Pass: Asda (Restaurant and Staff Canteen) at Asda Store, 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on February 16

• Pass: KFC at 981 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on February 16

• Pass: Smug Coffee Bar at 167 Great George Street, Glasgow; rated on February 16

• Pass: Cafe Zecchino at 331 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: Cafe Lona at 356 Broomloan Road, Glasgow; rated on February 14

• Pass: Pickled Ginger at 512 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on February 14

• Pass: Wonderworld Soft Play And Meat Jam at 99 Middlesex Street, Glasgow; rated on February 14

• Pass: Baxter's Cafe at 830 Mosspark Drive, Glasgow; rated on February 10

• Pass: McHargs at 2097 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on February 10

• Pass: Christine's Cafe at 271 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: McDonalds Bakers at 71 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Scotstoun Leisure Centre at 112 Danes Drive, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Nando's at 725 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: Bread Meats Bread at 65 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Bucks Bar at 96 Trongate, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Pizza Hut at 735 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Beat 6 at 10 Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on February 4

• Pass: Starbucks at 390 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on February 4

• Pass: Fulla Beans Coffee Shop at 1795 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: Wanamoka at 124 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: KFC at 5 Darnley Mains Road, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: McDonalds Coffee Shop at 121 Trongate, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: Subway at 337 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: Cafe Realm at 27 Cowglen Road, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Pass: Cup Tea Lounge / Gin71 at Unit 4, 35 Virginia Street, Glasgow; rated on January 31

• Pass: Kebabish Grill at 323 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Ting Thai Caravan at 19 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on January 10

• Improvement Required: The Copland Hotel at 80 Copland Road, Glasgow; rated on February 4

• Improvement Required: Babos at 1117 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Improvement Required: Pitch 56 at 56 Inveresk Street, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Improvement Required: The Real Wan at 134 Newlands Road, Glasgow; rated on January 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Sloan's at Public House, 108 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 1

• Pass: The Amethyst at 1209 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on February 25

• Pass: Westburn Bar at 110 Carntynehall Road, Glasgow; rated on February 25

• Pass: Cairns Bar at 5 Miller Street, Glasgow; rated on February 22

• Pass: Olivers at 20 Drumchapel Road, Glasgow; rated on February 11

• Pass: Rhoderick Dhu at 21 Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Bar Square at 5 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: No.16 Kitchen at 16 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: The Victoria Bar at 400 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: The Maltman at 61 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: James Tassie at 63 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Improvement Required: The Princess at 126 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on February 4

Takeaways

Plus 31 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Rajous Newsagent at 22 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Sky Dragon at 12 Broomknowes Road, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Tartan Fish And Chips at 352 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Imran's Fast Food Club / Barcelos at 38 Lochdochart Road, Glasgow; rated on February 25

• Pass: Booth's General Store at 4 Busby Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: Carntyne Bakers at 432 Carntynehall Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: The Roll Shop at 296 Polmadie Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: Criterion at 432 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on February 21

• Pass: The Fifteen at 265 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on February 17

• Pass: Curry Pot at 139 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: One Stop Express at Unit 2, 2230 London Road, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: Ali's Kebab House at 887 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: Golden Chip at 5 Croftfoot Road, Glasgow; rated on February 11

• Pass: Roots And Fruits (Deli) at 455 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on February 10

• Pass: Wellshot Deli at 1012 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on February 10

• Pass: Great Western Cafe at 241 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: Morello's at 253 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: Simeones at 285 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: Deli De Mama at 1874 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Deli-licious at 34 Castlemilk Arcade, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: Shake N Scoops Ltd at Food Court - F1, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: Spice Grill at 162 Abercromby Street, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: Subway at Unit 39, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Pass: Moretto at 71 Elmbank Street, Glasgow; rated on January 31

• Pass: Pizza Crolla at 156 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on January 29

• Pass: Sushi Ya at 55 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Improvement Required: Blue Lagoon at 69 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Improvement Required: Glasgow Sweet House at 635 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Improvement Required: Delicious Corner at 232 Allison Street, Glasgow; rated on January 28

• Improvement Required: Scoopies / Nisa Local at 576 Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on January 19