Glasgow MSP’s four-year-old pooch, Tony, up for Holyrood Dog of the Year title

A Glasgow MSP’s four-year-old pooch, Tony, is in the running to be named Holyrood Dog of the Year 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, May 9, Pam Duncan-Glancy, Scottish Labour MSP for the Glasgow region, and four-year-old Cockapoo, Tony, will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the coveted title.

Following a three-year hiatus, dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, creed or ‘pawlitical’ persuasion, will be helping their MSP owners to strut their stuff as they head to the Scottish Parliament gardens at Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, to see who will be crowned top dog.

Organised jointly by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition offers the unique chance for Pam Duncan-Glancy to show off her loyal canine companion, Tony.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy and Tony.

With the boom in dog ownership during the pandemic, this year’s event focuses on promoting responsible dog ownership, making sure that, alongside the joys of having a dog, owners recognise the responsibility they have, to ensure that their pet is a positive member of the community and is able to live a happy and healthy life. Additionally, the competition encourages an open dialogue on dog welfare issues, as well as providing an opportunity for MSPs to meet with experts to discuss all aspects of the canine world.

Proud owner, Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “Tony is my biggest campaign support and proves very popular when we are out and about meeting constituents in Glasgow. He will always be a winner to me because he is the cutest, friendliest, funniest wee chancer out there. He just lights up everyone’s life.

“I’m really excited to take part in Holyrood Dog of the Year. It’s a great chance to celebrate the essential work MSPs are doing to improve dog welfare and is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance of responsible dog ownership.”

MSPs will also be calling for their supporters to vote for them, in a bid to win the public vote, with additional judging on the day which will review the contestants on their good dog deeds and winning personalities. This will then determine which political pooch will take home the ultimate parliamentary privilege of the Holyrood Dog of the Year 2022 title.

The competition starts at 10am on Monday, May 9, at the Scottish Parliament Gardens.