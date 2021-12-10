Glasgow mum dancing 100km to raise funds for after-school activities

A Pollokshields mum is dancing 100km to raise funds for after-school activities for kids.

Kate E Deeming will be dancing the distance between December 13-22 to help make it easier for other parents to send their kids to after-school activities.

Why is she doing this?

As a working, solo parent herself, Kate said she understands how important community facilities are for families.

However, a number of community facilities have closed in Pollokshields, making it more difficult for families to access these activities.

Kate explained: “For me to access one of the council run activities at my ‘local’ sports centre, I will pay at least £12 per week in travel and activity costs. This is not possible for many families in time (three hour return trip on bus) or money.

“Fun activities such as sport, music and, of course, dance, all contribute to healthy kids in body, spirit and mind. Not only that, they provide positive outlets for kids to develop social skills and channel creative energies.

“We are now facing the worst mental health crisis in our children we have ever seen. We need to direct our energies and focus to provide normal fun stuff for them to explore and be children again.”

Kate said there is “huge” demand for after-school activities in the area.

How will the fundraiser help?

Kate aims to raise £5000 to support after-school activities for kids. Funds will go towards Glasgow Guitar Academy, Urban Roots and other projects schools in the area might have links with.

She added: “I think this will contribute to a vibrant and happy community. Supporting and celebrating the talents and potential of all it’s children. And that is something to dance about!”