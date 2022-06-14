Glasgow one of the most affordable UK cities to raise kids, research finds

Glasgow is one of the most affordable cities in the UK to raise a family, research has found.

People have different priorities when deciding where they want to start a family or raise their kids, whether that be the quality of the schools or the reputation of the area.

But one thing all families prioritise is money. At a time when food, gas and energy bills - as well as taxes - are rising, people have to be more aware of where the more affordable areas are when choosing to bring more people into their home.

New research from comparethemarket.com looked at a number of factors, such as average salary, number of amenities and current house prices.

Glasgow ranked fourth compared to other cities across the UK, with lower average house prices than most of the top 10 - only homes in Aberdeen are cheaper - competitive average monthly wages, a high number of schools per person, and a high number of museums and libraries.

Edinburgh came out on top as the best city to raise a family, partly due to its low crime rate (29.57), second only to Norwich (24.5) and its low pollution levels (25.4).

Norwich follows in second place and Brighton & Hove in third. Norwich boasts a great number of job opportunities (1,487) and schools (156) per 100,000 residents, while Brighton & Hove has the lowest pollution level (17.86).

When looking at which cities will be the best for affordable living, Aberdeen is revealed to be the most affordable location in the top 10 in which to purchase a property, costing £149,464 on average. Meanwhile, Derby is the most affordable location in the top 10 for renting, with monthly rent costing £723 on average.

