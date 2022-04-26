Glasgow OVO Bikes available for half price - limited deals on sale now

People in Glasgow can now rent bikes for half price.

Scheme operator nextbike is offering 30 days of unlimited 30 minute rentals for just £5 - equivalent to a half price month membership.

It is hoping the offer will encourage more commuters to ditch their cars and hop on an OVO Bike.

Cycling to work can not only avoid nearly 140 kg CO2 per person per year from entering the atmosphere, but can also help people burn more than 200 calories per day.

Nextbike UK MD, Krysia Solheim, said: “It’s been almost six months since the climate crisis was brought into sharp focus in Glasgow thanks to the city hosting the COP26 climate conference.

“We’re encouraging people to remember the discussions and to consider what small changes they can make to help reduce their own carbon footprint.

“If enough people make a switch and take an OVO Bike instead of using a car for their regular commute, it could make a big impact. Not only that, but people would also get to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that come with cycling.”

The Spring Rides campaign is live now and runs until May 15 - but people need to be quick, as only 1,500 of the deals are up for grabs.

To take advantage of the offer, people need to claim the RIDESPRING voucher in the nextbike app and then purchase a monthly membership within seven days.