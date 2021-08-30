Glasgow parking: hundreds sign petition against proposed restrictions

Hundreds of Glaswegians have signed a petition calling for plans for new parking restrictions in Glasgow’s west end to be scrapped.

The new parking restrictions will affect motorists in North Kelvin and North Woodside. Pic: Shutterstock.

What are the plans: A new parking zone is being created in North Kelvin and Woodside, with new controls stopping motorists parking their cars on the streets between 8am-10pm, seven days a week, unless they are local residents.

Why are people against the plans: Locals believe the new controls will be too harsh and could cause problems for local groups and businesses.

What do they suggest: The petition proposes the scheme be in place from Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm.

It states: “If these measures are to reduce commuter parking, as stated in the council letter, then Monday to Friday 8 to 6, would solve the issue and whilst allowing residents to have friends and family visit on evenings and weekends. Local community clubs would also be able to continue to operate without fear of additional costs driving away their members.”

How many people will this affect: It is estimated that around 5500 households will be affected by the change.

What is the council response: A spokesman for the Glasgow City Council said: “The legal process to establish the North Kelvin and Woodside parking zone is now complete and work to create the zone is underway.

“Significant issues with parking in this community where highlighted in a 2016 report with traffic coming into the area identified as a major contributor to the problem.

“At that time the area was also identified as one of the worst affected by parking issues in the city and from this plans were developed that made residents parking the priority.

“We consulted with the local community on these plans, which were then subject to the formal traffic regulation order process that also includes two formal stages of public consultation.

“The new parking controls are intended to create better parking availability for residents and local businesses with permits holders able to park without limit of time.

“Temporary visitor permits can be purchased by permit holders and paid-for spaces are also available for fourteen hours each day in response to the way the area is used by incoming drivers.

“It is standard practice to review how a new parking scheme has been operating after 12 months.”