The Queen is coming to Glasgow for COP26.

What’s happening? The Queen will attend a reception for the international COP26 summit, which is being hosted in Glasgow in November.

COP26 president Alok Sharma tweeted that he was “absolutely delighted” that the Queen will attend the summit.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will the Queen be at COP26? The Queen will be in Glasgow for the reception on 1 November.

What is COP26? COP26 is an abbreviation of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

The aim of the meeting is to speed up the process of reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change. It was originally due to take place last year, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.