Glasgow primary school vandalised over last 8 weeks - with 50 windows smashed

A Glasgow primary school is suffering a wave of vandalism, with about 50 windows smashed.

St Francis in the Gorbals has been under constant siege for the last eight weeks, and a blaze was set outside a school door last week sparking fire-fighters to rush to the scene.

Labour councillor James Scanlon described the situation as “outrageous.”

The Southside Central politician said the windows have been smashed over the last couple of months and the school is “having a terrible time.”

Mentioning the expense of repairing the damage, he told the local democracy reporting service: “It can’t go on.”

Speaking at the Southside Central Area Partnership meeting, he said: “There has been something like 50 odd windows smashed.

He said last week “there was a fire outside one of the doors of the school.”

He added: “I wonder what kind of surveillance we have there. It is getting outrageous now.”

Police Inspector Cenny Smith said officers attended the school on Friday night and confiscated fireworks from youths.

He said: “It is definitely on our radar and something we are keeping a close eye on. We can’t obviously be there 24 hours a day seven days a week.”

He encouraged people to report concerns to the police.

A council official said she will discuss the matter of potentially putting cameras in place with Inspector Smith.

