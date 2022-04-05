A Glasgow world buffet restaurant is raising vital funds for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity this half term.

The fundraising drive will see COSMO invite families to dine with them during the Easter half term, with kids enjoying half-price meals. The restaurant will then donate £1 from every kid’s meal into the children’s charity pot during the fortnight.

The children’s charity helps to provide the best possible care for families with a young child in hospital.

Running from April 4-14, excluding weekends, simply book online or walk into the restaurant to enjoy the kid's offer whilst fundraising for Scotland’s largest children's hospital.

During the campaign, you’ll also find COSMO’s talented team in the charity's iconic purple t-shirts along with fundraising buckets to celebrate the initiative.

Funds will be donated to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

The multi-cuisine restaurant has also decided to support students throughout the month of April to highlight stress awareness month. They’ll also be offering up a 20 per cent discount throughout the month for any students who sign up for their database.

To claim your student reward and discount, head to https://bit.ly/3iSPedQ.

COSMO, which opened earlier this year, has over 150 dishes to choose from, covering six cuisines and eight live cooking stations, featuring chefs grilling up steak, salmon or scallops at the Teppanyaki station right before customers' eyes.

Suzanne Wink, operations director at COSMO said: “Supporting local initiatives and giving back to surrounding communities is something we’re very passionate about here at COSMO.

“Family means the world to us and we’re excited to support Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity this Easter through our fundraising drive.

“What’s more, we’re marking Stress Awareness Month by offering a bumper discount to help alleviate stress in their lives.

“Simply join us at COSMO this April and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Kirsten Watson, CEO, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We are so grateful to Cosmo’s staff and customers for their generosity. This fabulous fundraiser will help some of the most seriously ill children in Scotland, during the most difficult days of their lives. Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity funds play, support services and research that would simply not be possible without donations.

“A huge thank you to Cosmo for their support!”