Glasgow Science Centre celebrates 21st birthday

Scotland’s largest not-for-profit science centre opened its doors in 2001, and ever since has been on a mission to make STEM more accessible, hoping to ignite everyone’s understanding and passion for science and technology
To mark the occasion, Glasgow Science Centre is welcoming people of all ages to join them for a Summer Birthday Party on July 22 between 6-9.30pm.
There will be live music, arts and crafts, outdoor activities, food and drink, live science demonstrations and the opportunity to meet Scotland's researchers showcasing their latest work.
Tickets are still available: £7.50 per person, under 3s go free.