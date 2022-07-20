Glasgow Science Centre celebrates 21st birthday

Glasgow Science Centre has celebrated its 21st birthday in style.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s largest not-for-profit science centre opened its doors in 2001, and ever since has been on a mission to make STEM more accessible, hoping to ignite everyone’s understanding and passion for science and technology

To mark the occasion, Glasgow Science Centre is welcoming people of all ages to join them for a Summer Birthday Party on July 22 between 6-9.30pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lara Wallace (5) and Glasgow Science Centre CEO, Stephen Breslin.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, outdoor activities, food and drink, live science demonstrations and the opportunity to meet Scotland's researchers showcasing their latest work.