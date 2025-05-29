A couple from Hamilton are busy ticking off their ultimate shopping list and following their dreams after scooping £10,000 every month for a year on Set For Life from The National Lottery.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Love, 36, immediately resigned from her job at a local supermarket when she realised that she had won, intent on building her dream career in wedding content creation.

The mum-of-four had wanted to pursue the new direction since her own wedding last year but was unable to give up her regular income from her part-time job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, thanks to their win, Olivia plans to explore how to make her dream a reality.

Olivia said, “We got married with a very low-key wedding last year so we had a social media content creator instead of a photographer or videographer. I absolutely loved the results and have been secretly wanting to try it myself ever since.

“Winning Set For Life has meant I could quit my job and have the luxury of exploring how I make this all a reality, so I cannot wait to start building what could be my dream career!”

After discovering they had won, Olivia and Kevin celebrated their win straightaway with a spot of retail therapy, treating themselves to a selection of little luxuries while they decide how to enjoy their win for the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottery Winners Olivia and Kevin From Hamilton | ALAN PEEBLES PHOTOGRAPHY

Olivia added, “We rarely buy anything for ourselves as every penny we have usually goes on the kids, so it felt very strange to walk into the shops and not worry about the price tags or whether we could afford it.

“It was a real Pretty Woman moment, strolling down the high street laden with shopping bags!

“A couple of weeks before the win, we had been looking into getting a new car for Kevin as his was really on its last legs. We’ve now been able to choose a brand-new car…still nothing super fancy but still feels special!

“The kids have each chosen one treat each that they’d like which is a mixture of an electric guitar, a bicycle and toys, so we’re looking forward to taking them shopping, too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia and Kevin won the second-tier prize on The National Lottery’s Set For Life on 15 May 2025, after matching five main numbers. The winning numbers in the draw were: 03, 27, 42, 45, 46, plus Life Ball 06.

‘Set For Life’ is a draw-based annuity game from The National Lottery that offers a top prize of £10K a month for 30 years when the five main numbers and the Life Ball are matched. Players can also win £10K a month for a whole year by matching the five main numbers.

Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.