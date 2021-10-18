Glasgow woman wins Lorraine Kindness Award for setting up homeless help team

Laura McSorley won an award at the Women of the Year event. Pic: Dave Benett/Getty Images.
What was the award?
Lorraine Kelly presented The Lorraine Kindness Award to Laura McSorley, who set up the Kindness Homeless Street Team in Glasgow to support the homeless and vulnerable people in her city.
What were the awards?
The award was given out as part of the Women of the Year ceremony, which celebrated women from around the UK.
The event was hosted by celebrated actor, comedian and TV presenter Sue Perkins, and awards were presented by Lorraine Kelly CBE, Suranne Jones, Shazia Haya and Cat Deely, in an event in central London.