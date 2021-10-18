Glasgow woman wins Lorraine Kindness Award for setting up homeless help team

A Glasgow woman, who founded a team to help the city’s homeless, has been given an award recognising her selfless work.

Laura McSorley won an award at the Women of the Year event. Pic: Dave Benett/Getty Images.

What was the award?

Lorraine Kelly presented The Lorraine Kindness Award to Laura McSorley, who set up the Kindness Homeless Street Team in Glasgow to support the homeless and vulnerable people in her city.

What were the awards?

The award was given out as part of the Women of the Year ceremony, which celebrated women from around the UK.