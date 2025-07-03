Glasgow's Best Writers: 8 of the best Glaswegian authors you need to read

Glasgow is a great city for the arts. Countless writers have been inspired by the city - whether they come from Glasgow or not.

That’s why today we wanted to celebrate those Scottish authors that were born or brought up right here in Glasgow - who have produced some incredible novels, books, and short stories inspired by our fair city.

Some of the authors included on our list have produced classics that will be read for generations to come with others being some of the finest newest talent.

These are some of the best known authors and writers which Glasgow has produced.

1 . Douglas Stuart Douglas Stuart was born in Sighthill in the north-east of Glasgow in 1976 with his debut Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain being inspired by his struggles in early life. His newest novel, Young Mungo, details the life of an adolescent growing up gay in Glasgow. | Supplied

2 . Alasdair Gray Alasdair Gray was born in Riddrie and went on to become a student at Glasgow School of Art. Two of his best known novels are Lanark and Poor Things | John Devlin

3 . James Kelman Scottish novelist James Kelman was born and bred in Govan and Drumchapel. He won the Booker Prize in 1994 for How Late It Was, How Late. Photo: Greg Macvean

4 . Denise Mina Scottish crime writer and playwright Denise Mina was born in East Kilbride and has written the Garnethill trilogy. She earned a law degree from the University of Glasgow and lives in the city. Photo: Lisa Ferguson