Glasgow's Patron Saint: The foundation story of Glasgow and why we celebrate St Mungo

This is the story of St Mungo and how he came to start the community that became the city of Glasgow

Glasgow celebrates its patron saint, Saint Mungo, every January 13. Glaswegians honour the memory of the founder of the city, the impact he had on our country - and the lessons he left behind.

Today we wanted to explain the story of St Mungo, also known as St Kentigern.

Where did St Mungo come from?

The St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art is an award-winning museum named after Glasgow’s patron saint, Mungo, who is credited with bringing Christianity to Scotland in the sixth century. Here, visitors enjoy galleries of gorgeous artwork that highlights the importance of religion to people worldwide. | via WikiCommons

It’s believed that St Mungo was born under the name of Kentigern in the Kingdom of Fife in 528. Kentigern roughly translates to ‘Big Chief’ in Modern English.

His mother was a Scottish Princess, Theneva (also known as Thenog, though she would later become known as Saint Enoch). His grandfather was Loth - King of the Votadini or Gododdin clan.

Theneva was exiled from her clan and Fife after she fell pregnant out of wedlock after being attacked by her cousin, King Owain of North Rheged.

It is believed that her father King Loth had her tied to a chariot that was sent careening off Trapain Law, a hill in modern East Lothian. Miraculously, she survived, and rather than attempt to kill her again, Loth began to fear that she was a witch, and sent her up the Forth alone on a boat with no oars.

The pregnant Theneva was found freezing by St Serf, who saved the young woman and took her in at his monastery at Culross. Time passed and Kentigern was born, who Serf affectionately named Mungo, meaning ‘dear one’.

How did St Mungo found Glasgow?

Saint Mungo – Painted by Smug, located on Glasgow’s oldest thoroughfare, High Street

Though they were born pagan, Kentigern and Theneva converted to Christianity under the guidance of St Serf at Culross monastery.

At 25, Mungo would begin his own missionary work, but rather than head back East along the Forth towards the family that had spurned him, he would venture West along the Clyde.

It was during this journey that Mungo happened upon a dying pious man named Fergus, who would die the same night Kentigern met the man. The saint-to-be would place Fergus’ body on a cart led by two bulls - who he asked to pull it to a place ordained by god.

The spot the bulls settled upon would become Glasgow. It is believed that Mungo built his church on this very spot, where the River Clyde and Molendinar Burn meet. This church would develop and grow into Glasgow Cathedral, which still stands today.

Kentigern would oversee the church and the community that sprang up around it for 12 years - until yet again he was exiled from his home - this time by another pagan king, Morken of Strathclyde who conquered the area.

Now 37, Mungo travelled to Cumbria, Wales, and eventually Rome before he returned to Glasgow. King Morken was overthrown by fellow clan member Rhydderch Hael of Strathclyde, who invited Mungo to return and become Bishop of Strathclyde - embracing Christianity over paganism.

His church and the community became known as ‘Eglais-Cu’ or ‘dear family’, which would later develop into Glaschu - ‘dear green place’ - later anglicised to Glasgow.

Mungo would remain in his chosen home until 614, where he was buried right next to the church that he had built.

How did St Mungo become a Saint?

The Gallery of Modern Art features a mirror mosaic which sits above the entrance on the outside of the building that depicts the story of Saint Mungo. | Glasgow Life

Bishop Jocelyn (1174-1199) commissioned a book to promote Mungo as a saint. The Vita Kentigerni had to show that he had performed miracles in his life. Saints are expected to have accomplished a few miracles. These same miracles would become the coat of arms of Glasgow.

The Bird That Never Flew - In Mungo’s childhood at the monastery in Culross. St Serf had tamed a Robin, which Mungo’s fellow students accidentally killed. Rather than face Serf and repent for their actions, they blamed Mungo. Who took the dead Robin in his hands, prayed over it, and brought it back to life.

The Tree That Never Grew - Students jealous of Mungo’s ability had put out a fire the young Saint was meant to keep an eye on. Mungo would retrieve broken frozen branches and pray over them, causing them to burst into flames.

The Bell That Never Rang - This references a handbell given to Mungo by the Pope which he returned to the city following his pilgrimage to Rome.

The Fish That Never Swam - Mungo saved Queen Languoreth of Strathclyde from execution by having a fish catch her lost wedding ring from the River Clyde.

Why does Glasgow celebrate St Mungo?

Built for St Kentigern - or St Mungo, as he's also known - Glasgow Cathedral is mainland Scotland's most complete medieval cathedral. | EyesTravelling - stock.adobe.com

While it’s not clear in the modern day how much of this story is fact or fiction - this is the foundation myth that serves as the beginnings of Glasgow.

This is just one version of the story - there are many different retellings of the story which change a lot of the details - though the core miracles and deeds of Mungo usually stay the same.

It’s clear that the true beginnings of Glasgow formed around Glasgow Cathedral - but it’s likely that were some kind of small settlement or conurbation around the Clyde already there.

That being said, the church brought people from around the country to Glasgow - making it a major religious centre, which evolved into a mercantile city, and eventually an international trading hub and industrial centre.

The legend of St Mungo celebrates independent spirit, self-determinism, and duty; qualities that are highly revered in Glaswegian society to this.