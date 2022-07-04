Glaswegians search for ‘eyelid surgery’ more than any other UK city

Folk in Glasgow submit searches for ‘eyelid surgery’ more than people in any other UK city.

Beauty brand LOOKFANTASTIC has conducted new research that studies the increase in demand for cosmetic surgery in each UK city.

The research has looked at where these popular procedures are most in demand.

Glasgow is the city that searches for ‘eyelid surgery’ the most out of the whole of the UK.

There is a lot of interest in eyelid surgery.

The cosmetic surgeries Glasgow searched most for are ‘eyelid surgery’ and blepharoplasty, which is a procedure that targets tightening the skin around your eyelids.

Glasgow also had one of the highest amount of searches for a BBL, a procedure that transfers fats from areas of your body to the hips and bum using liposuction.

Not only is the BBL highly searched for in Glasgow, but is also the most searched for cosmetic surgery in the whole of the UK - the second most searched for cosmetic procedures are hair transplants and liposuction.

The BBL has officially outranked nose jobs, boob jobs and other renowned cosmetic surgeries that have been around for years in the rankings for the most popular cosmetic surgeries of 2022. It is also the most searched for procedure in all major UK cities.

Over the past year, searches for ‘liposuction’ have grown by 14% alongside a 12% increase in searches for ‘tummy tuck’ and a 98% increase in search growth for ‘boob job’ - with all these procedures ranking in the top 10 most popular cosmetic procedures of 2022.