Golden day for Bishopbriggs couple

Golden day for

Maureen and Gerry Greevy are celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

The happy couple marked half a century of marriage with a special mini-break together and celebrated with family and friends.

Depute Provost Gary Pews surprised them with special gifts and a card to mark their special day.

Maureen, an auxiliary nurse in Glasgow Royal Infirmary and BT EngineerGerry married on 3 September 1971 in St Ninian's Church at Knightswood Cross after a romance that began in the Civil Service Club in Glasgow.

Their daughter Jacqueline was born in 1975 and son Alan followed in 1978.

Maureen retired about 10 years ago from her job in Santander butretirement didn't suit Gerry who works part time with Arnold Clark and does gardening work on his days off.

Depute Provost Pews said: "It was a pleasure to represent the Council inmarking the occasion of Gerry and Maureen's Golden Wedding and I wish them many more happy years of marriage."

Earlier this year, Lennoxtown couple Chrissie and Joe Collins celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary. and were visited by Provost Alan Brown and depute Lord Lieutenant Dr Gill Aitkenhead.

They met at the Highlander Institute Dance Hall in the mid 1950s. Chrissie lived on a farm near Mount Vernon, and Joe, being from the east end, had never seen a cow or a chicken until he visited her.

At the time, Joe was on leave from the RAF as he was doing his national service. He had been planning to stay on in the RAF as he had been offered the opportunity to go to Officer Training College but changed his mind and headed back to Glasgow to marry Chrissie.

They were married on June 3, 1961, in Mount Vernon Church and set up home in the area before moving to Bishopbriggs in 1968.

They lived there until 1988 when they moved to Kilmarnock, before moving back to Lennoxtown in 2007.