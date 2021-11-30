Have your say about plans to transform five Glasgow neighbourhoods

Residents living in five Glasgow neighbourhoods are being invited to have their say on plans to transform the area.

The Dennistoun, Haghill, Carntyne, Riddrie and Cranhill Liveable Neighbourhood plans to make the area more accessible and healthy, making it easier for people to use active travel, and socialise outdoors.

Physical interventions will be made to improve the neighbourhood and stop people depending on cars to travel.

To help achieve this, Glasgow City Council wants locals to share their thoughts on the area.

How can people have their say?

The project has launched an interactive map where locals can drop a pin and make a comment. This can be done HERE .

People have already been sharing their comments, whether it’s concerns about littering, complaints about fireworks, pleas for more street lighting and bins, or fears over disused drug equipment being left behind.

Local residents can also take part in community workshops. The next one is being held at Cartyne Parish Church Hall on December 2, from 12.50-5pm. However, tickets for the event are limited and those hoping to attend must book beforehand. You can book a space on the dedicated project website .

What is the project about?

The 10-year programme was launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the global climate crisis, which it says highlighted the importance of local public space and the need re-prioritise the balance of our streets.

The website explains: “It is possible to rebalance the way streets are designed and used, to make them more people friendly and better for socialising and improving commercial activity. But also to place active travel and public transport as a first choice whilst maintaining the transport needs of the city. Glasgow is adopting the 20 Minute Neighbourhood approach by establishing the Liveable Neighbourhoods Plan.”

The aim of the programme is to create a list of potential projects that could be taken forward.