Have your say on play park funding

If you think your local play park could benefit, have your say in the consultation.

But if you want to have a say, you better act fast – the South Lanarkshire Council consultation is coming to a close on Monday, January 31.

The Scottish Government has allocated £60 million to allow councils to improve existing fixed play areas.

South Lanarkshire has been awarded £298,000 of the £5 million budget for year one, which equates to 5.96 per cent.

Funds are likely to be allocated over the period 2021 to 2026. If the same percentage is used for the remaining £55 million, the council will receive around £3.5 million in total.

The refurbishment of a play area can cost between £30,000 and £350,000, depending on its size, so the potential fund will not be sufficient to transform all of the council’s 233 play sites.

In a bid to find out about local priorities, the council launched the consultation at the end of November.

Councillor John Anderson, community and enterprise resources committee chairman, said: “We are looking for people to let us know which play parks they feel we should prioritise.

“We are interested in finding out about local priorities in your specific area.

“Any money allocated can only be used to refurbish existing fixed play areas owned by the council, for critical maintenance and to make the areas more accessible and inclusive.

“Your nearest play area may have no room to expand or could be in private ownership, so you may want to tell us about a play area that you use more often rather than the one that is closest to you.

“To help us decide on how to allocate available funds as fairly as possible, please take part in the questionnaire.”

The survey will be open until Monday, January 31, at https://www.southlanarkshire.gov.uk/info/200166/getting_outdoors/2013/play_area_consultation.

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley is encouraging residents to speak up.