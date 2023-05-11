Helen Flanagan appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled morning show on Thursday 11 May to talk about I’m A Celebrity…South Africa. The former coronation star, 32, opened up about her split from Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair, his parents and co-parenting

Speaking to Lorraine, Helen revealed that she was “really close” to Scott’s mum, which made the split easier for her. She said: "I'm really close to Scotts mum, we're really really really close, we're good friends and we always have been so that makes everything a lot easier as well."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lorraine then praised Helen for how she had handled such a public breakup, saying: "Sometimes Helen, things come to the end of themselves, but you've done it so well with real respect on both sides because the most important thing is those three children. Good for you. It's sad when things like that happen."

Helen Flanagan on Lorraine 11 May

Helen and Scott started dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2018 during a family holiday to Disneyland Paris. However, the engagement didn’t last and the couple split up towards the end of last year. Reportedly, Helen thought that her engagement ring breaking was a "bad omen.”

The former couple share three children Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, two. They are now said to be “committed” to co-parenting.

Since Helen and Scott’s split, Helen has appeared on I’m A Celebrity…South Africa and was kicked out of the jungle last night (10 May). Helen told Lorraine that going to film the show was a good distraction for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: "It was a good distraction, I tried to throw myself into work and I feel like I'm at a stage in my life now where I'm wondering 'what does Helen want?' - not mum Helen, what do I actually want to do?" She added: "I'm at that nice stage where I might find myself a little bit again."

While on Lorraine, Helen also received an award for being ‘Lorraine’s Most Improved Campmate.’ She took to her Instagram stories to share her tiara award and to thank her fans for all the messages they sent regarding her time in the jungle.