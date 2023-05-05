Lorraine Kelly revealed Ben Shephard was not invited to her Coronation party because of an incident at a previous party

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard isd not invited to her Coronation party. Speaking on Good Morning Britain , Lorraine told Ben and Kate Garraway that she was planning a Coronation garden party to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation on Saturday.

The conversation turned awkward when Kate revealed that she had been invited to the party. Kate announced: "Lorraine is having a Coronation special garden party, which I’ve been invited to, Ben."

Good Morning Britain hosts Beh Shephard and Kate Garraway

"Have you?" Ben asked, as Lorraine expressed her excitement for the upcoming event. "Hold on, not me," Ben said, to which Lorraine responded: "No, because you’re naughty you know what happened last time you had a kilt on and you showed me your bum."

She added: "I’m not having it, it’s disrespectful to His Majesty." Ben joked:"Just a wee bit, Lorraine," Ben joked, and Lorraine teased: "No, that’s for private."

In honour of the Coronation, Lorraine dedicated the entirety of her 5 May ITV show to Coronation content. She looked at the best food to have at Coronation street parties and the most fashionable party looks.

Lorraine’s Coronation oriented show comes shortly after she defended Queen Consort Camilla, saying she believes Camilla is good for King Charles III. While talking about issues the royal family had faced during an episode of Lorraine last week, Lorraine praised Camilla for her support.

Lorraine said she believes Camilla has been an amazing support to King Charles and that she would continue to be a steady force for him. She said: "But I think whatever you may think, clearly they love each other very much. You can see that there’s a love story. And she is so good for him because when he’s grumpy, she can sort of like say, behave!"

Lorraine was not the only one to come to Camilla’s defence during the programme. She was joined by Piers Morgan’s wife, Celia, who also showed her support for the Queen Consort.

"She’s had a lot of stuff thrown at her. I think we’re all grown ups so we understand that marriages don’t necessarily work out and then afterwards the best thing is, you make the best of everything, you try and stay close to the family which she has,” Celia said. "She’s got her ex husband coming to the coronation, which is a lovely thing."Lorraine added: "Talk about blended families! It’s a prime example, it really is."