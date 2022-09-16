Her Majesty's visit to New Lanark

Jim Arnold, the then New Lanark Trust director, was on hand to personally welcome the Queen – along with thousands of well-wishers who had flocked to the site for the occasion.

He also presented the Monarch with a silent monitor, the tool that mill managers used in Robert Owen's time to monitor the behaviour and productivity of the millworkers.

In 1989, Jim was awarded the MBE for the restoration of New Lanark; he was delighted to be able to show the Queen how much had been achieved in the intervening years.

Staff and New Lanark Trustees were delighted to have an audience with Her Majesty in 2000.

By the time Jim retired from his post in 2010, New Lanark was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was once again a thriving community, providing social housing, as well as an international tourist destination offering a great many employment opportunities for local people.

Jim was delighted to meet the Monarch; sadly, having achieved so much for the village, he too passed away in February 2019 but is still very sorely missed by all those who fondly remember him, myself included.

To celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, New Lanark posted the images here on its Facebook page and one former member of staff fondly recalled the visit.

Shona Brailsford said: “I was working at the hotel at the time; I served her lunch and met her afterwards! There was a photograph up in the hotel for many years capturing her visit and I was in it.”

New Lanark Trust director Jim Arnold (right) presented The Queen with a mill managers’ silent monitor.

Prince Charles followed in his mother’s footsteps by visiting the World Heritage site on Wednesday. The world changed just 24 hours later.

On Friday, New Lanark closed to visitors as a mark of respect to the Monarch who, just months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, passed away on Thursday afternoon.

In June, New Lanark Spinning Company created a special yarn to celebrate the Jubilee. The traditionally spun wool range was launched to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, available in amethyst, azurite and platinum.

The colours were inspired by the gemstones and precious metals of the St Edward Crown, which the Queen wore at her Coronation ceremony.