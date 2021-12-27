How to recycle Christmas trees in Glasgow

Now that Christmas has ended, you might start thinking about taking down your Christmas tree.

While some people will wait until after Hogmanay to bring their tree down, some will want to do it as soon as possible.

However, disposing of a Christmas tree is not always easy. To save you time, we’ve come up with this quick guide on how to get rid of your real tree.

How do I get rid of a Christmas tree?

Glaswegians are urged to cut up their real Christmas trees into manageable pieces and put them into their brown bins.

Ensure that the lid will close and that the tree will not be wedged in the bin when it comes to collection.

Trees can also be taken to any of the household waste recycling centres. Find your nearest one, as well as the opening times, HERE .

Real trees can also be taken to the following places between January 3-31, 2022: Burrell car park at Pollok Country Park; Alexandra Park, at the car park next to the golf course; and Kelvingrove Park, at the grass area opposite the bandstand.

What happens to the Christmas trees?

Glasgow City Council says that trees deposited in the brown bins or taken to the recycling centre will be sent for composting, while trees taken to the parks will be chipped and shredded on site for use in the parks.