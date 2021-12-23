Glasgow’s waste collection services will change temporarily over the Christmas period, which means some bins may be uplifted a couple of days later than usual.

The city council has confirmed that in keeping with previous years, collections won’t take place on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2 and instead will be carried out two days later.

Over the festive period Glaswegians are likely to consume more food and drink than at other times of the year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council is also urging people to use their grey kitchen bin to dispose of food waste that is produced over Christmas. Short films on how to use the food waste collection service and what happens to food waste after it is collected are available on the council website.

What is the council saying?

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Any resident who puts their bin out onto the pavement for collection and who’s collection calendar shows any of the festive holiday dates can expect to have that collection take place two days later on either December 27 or 28 or January 3 or 4 respectively.”

Other kerbside collections will go ahead as normal while collections from residential areas with flats may not go ahead on the usual date, but bins will be emptied as close to the schedule as possible.

The spokesman added: “If residents have excess waste they wish to dispose of, they can use our four household waste recycling centres at Shieldhall, Polmadie, Dawsholm and Queenslie.

“We also have 800 recycling points around the city for glass, food waste and dry, mixed recyclables and these will be serviced regularly.”

What about recycling centres?

Recycling centres are closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day only.

Otherwise they are open as normal – 8am-6pm (last entry 5.45pm).