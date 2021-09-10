The 5th Asian Restaurant Awards in association with Just Eat will return to Scotland on Monday 20 September 2021, but which Glasgow businesses have been nominated?

What are the Asian Restaurant Awards?

The Asian Restaurant Awards recognise outstanding culinary excellence, and creativity from all those who are continuing to respond to the pandemic and run successful businesses in the hospitality industry.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When are the Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland 2021 taking place?

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel in Edinburgh, hosted by broadcast journalist and BBC TV News anchor Samantha Simmonds.

Almost fifty restaurants and takeaways have been nominated this year by the awards’ judging panel and by popular vote.

They include the very best of Bangladeshi, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Nepalese, Pan-Asian, Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese and Middle-Eastern cuisine.

Here are the Glasgow restaurants that are up for an award

Best Japanese Restaurant

Sapporo Teppanyaki

Best Chinese Restaurant

Lychee Oriental

Best Asian restaurant

Multan Tandoori

Mushtaq’s

Charcoal’s

Heera Indian

Café Asia

The Indian Scene

Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat UK, headline sponsors of the awards said “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years.

“As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.”

Chair of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan added: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry.