What are the Asian Restaurant Awards?
The Asian Restaurant Awards recognise outstanding culinary excellence, and creativity from all those who are continuing to respond to the pandemic and run successful businesses in the hospitality industry.
When are the Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland 2021 taking place?
The winners will be announced at an award ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel in Edinburgh, hosted by broadcast journalist and BBC TV News anchor Samantha Simmonds.
Almost fifty restaurants and takeaways have been nominated this year by the awards’ judging panel and by popular vote.
They include the very best of Bangladeshi, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Nepalese, Pan-Asian, Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese and Middle-Eastern cuisine.
Here are the Glasgow restaurants that are up for an award
Best Japanese Restaurant
Sapporo Teppanyaki
Best Chinese Restaurant
Lychee Oriental
Best Asian restaurant
Multan Tandoori
Mushtaq’s
Charcoal’s
Heera Indian
Café Asia
The Indian Scene
Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat UK, headline sponsors of the awards said “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years.
“As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.”
Chair of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan added: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry.
"Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also celebrate the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.”