Hundreds of objections over bid to build new West End apartments

A plan to build about 133 flats and six shops on a Lidl car park and demolish a former PC World building is facing more than 290 objections in Finnieston.

It is part of a bid to erect the one, two and three bedroom flats on land at Finnieston and Minerva Streets as well as commercial properties.

The Lidl entrance would be relocated and it would get a new car park on the site of the demolished PC World under development plans.

Councillors have decided to visit the proposed site of the eight, seven and six storey development before deciding whether to approve or knock it back.

Speaking at the council’s planning applications committee yesterday, SNP councillor Eva Bolander said: “I am more than happy to have a site visit and a hearing.”

Firm AR Finnieston Ltd has applied for planning permission to erect the development, which is being recommended by council officers.

But objections have poured in from residents as well as councillors Christy Mearns, Angus Millar, Yorkhill and Kelvingrove Community Council and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland among others.

Concerns include no social housing, impact on the conservation area and privacy among other worries.

SNP councillor Millar said: “Firstly I am concerned about the proposed height of the proposed development, which I believe is disproportionate to the surrounding built environment and which is outsized in its scale and massing. Given the site’s importance as the gateway to the St Vincent Crescent Conservation Area, I am concerned that a development of such height and scale would negatively impact on its character and setting.”

He also voiced concerns about the loss of trees.

A design statement submitted on behalf of AR Finnieston said: “30 Finnieston Street presents a unique opportunity to carefully develop this strategic corner site in the heart of Finnieston while delivering a mix of new high quality homes and improving the commercial offer available to the local community.

“Our vision for 30 Finnieston Street adopts a placemaking approach, which will replace the existing car park with a new urban block with active frontages to both Minerva Street and Finnieston Street comprising commercial/retail use at ground floor with flatted development above.”

Councillors will make a decision on the proposal at a later date following a site visit.